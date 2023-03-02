Leadership Giving Manager: Museum of the American Revolution

The Leadership Giving Manager will advance the Museum of the American Revolution’s annual fundraising efforts related to high-end membership. This position will cultivate an active donor community through our giving societies, the Revolution Society and George Washington Council, as well as the Collections Society, our affinity group. The Leadership Giving Manager administers these programs from communications and data management to forward-facing donor relations, in support of the Museum’s contributed revenue goals.

Primary Responsibilities:

Work closely with Director of Development, Individual Giving to develop donor communications, including invitations, e-newsletters, analog and digital appeals, proposals, and other correspondence

Maintain an upgrade strategy for members capable of moving up the pipeline

Manage a portfolio of 150 Membership and Leadership Giving prospects, cultivating renewals and upgrades through a schedule of personal communications and donor visits

Maintain timely and accurate renewal notices to the roughly 500 donors giving $1,000 – $10,000+ annually. Responsibilities include personalized acknowledgements, fulfillment, event invitations, stewardship outreach, conducting research, and tracking data to ensure timely and proper moves management.

Oversee email marketing strategy for Leadership Giving – including communications schedule; list imports/exports between Luminate and Raiser’s Edge; tracking and reporting; and copy writing

Manage annual giving appeals throughout the year as identified by Director of Development, Individual Giving

Work with Manager of Special Programs to develop and execute Leadership Giving programs, working with Director of Development, Individual Giving to ensure all programs are strategic, efficient, and effective in furthering the Museum’s mission

Work with Director of Development, Individual Giving to execute a donor travel program, including select day trips, overnight trips, and international travel for Revolution Society and George Washington Council members

Create and oversee all special event RSVPs and onsite event registration for Leadership Giving events. Ensure staff are well-briefed on their roles and responsibilities around events

Maintain accurate calendar of leadership giving events and schedule of communications.

Manage annual donor recognition listing, working with the Donor Systems Manager

Provide concierge service for all members and leadership donors to the Museum, assisting with ticketing, tour reservations, and other visit planning needs

Manage the design and production of all Leadership Giving print and digital collateral

Manage Revolution Society Committee meetings and communications

Collaborate cross-departmentally, working closely with Marketing, Visitor Engagement, and Executive Office to ensure highest quality donor experience



Other duties as assigned

Education:

Bachelor’s degree

Experience/Skills:

Professional experience should include three or more years of progressive, frontline development work with a nonprofit organization, preferably a museum or other cultural institution

Must possess highly effective communication skills, both in speaking and writing

Experience in successful relationship-building with prospects, donors, volunteers and board members; ability to nurture ongoing relationships

Experience in managing fundraising events

Demonstrate excellent organization skills with attention to detail

Resourcefulness and flexibility, as well as a high level of motivation

Be able to problem-solve and multitask under tight deadlines

Maintain donor confidentiality always

The ability to work in a positive team-oriented environment while also functioning autonomously is essential

*Some nights/weekend hours are required