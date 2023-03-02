Development Manager: The Clay Studio

ABOUT THE CLAY STUDIO

The Clay Studio is Philadelphia’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to the education and promotion of the ceramic arts, and is one of the world’s leading institutions in the field. Founded in 1974, The Clay Studio supports the ceramic arts through its artist residencies, gallery, studio space, and school, educational & outreach programs. The programs of the Clay Studio reflect the dual character of the organization: as a community centered institution involved with the life of the city and region, and as a national and international focal point for ceramic arts. The Clay Studio believes in promoting broad access to the ceramic arts, therefore programs are geared to all levels of interest and proficiency.

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

The Development Manager is a part of The Clay Studio development team, which also includes the Development Director, Development Assistant, and the Executive Director. The Development Manager provides support to all aspects of development including researching and grant writing, maintaining, organizing, and acknowledging the donor base and supporting all fundraising activities, including special events.

KEY COMPETENCIES

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Ability to exercise discretion with confidential or sensitive information.

Skilled at organizing and managing competing projects with high attention to detail and excellent follow-through to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work effectively with a range of personalities and working styles, and with people at all levels of the organization, including staff, board, foundation officers, and donors.

Ability and experience working effectively on a team while performing a substantial portion of duties independently.

Experience working in or a strong interest in and understanding of the nonprofit arts community

Strong computer skills, including strong knowledge of MS Office, Excel, Adobe Acrobat, and other software.

Experience working with databases.

Ability to extract and analyze data and produce reports

Positive attitude, sense of humor and lots of energy.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

It is expected that the duties described below will be performed in conjunction with ALL key competencies listed above, under the direct supervision of the Director of Development.

Grants and Sponsorships:

The Development Manager, with the support of the Development Director, is responsible for the implementation of the institutional fundraising program, securing restricted and unrestricted support from foundation, corporate, and government sources.

Responsible for the preparation and submission of grant proposals, with equal emphasis on the stewardship and reporting requirements

Ability to write a broad range of documents, including letters, proposals, reports, and correspondence

Coordinates proposal preparation that includes appropriate time for all necessary colleagues to participate and review grants

Ability to synthesize detailed information to build compelling support narrative

Research and identify new foundation and government funding with Director of Development

Maintain calendar, with Development Team, of all due dates and reporting to ensure that on-time proposal submissions, donor reporting and acknowledgements

Donor Relations:

Support Development Director and Development Assistant all aspects of the Annual Appeal campaign, including developing communications, managing lists, preparing letters, and processing donations.

Responsible for the Giving Tuesday Campaign

Assist the Director of Development with the structure and support process to engage board and committee members in prospect recruitment by coordinating, monitoring and reporting on assignments and activities.

As needed, update and maintain donor lists onsite, in print publications and online.

Supervision:

Provide supervision and back-up to Development Assistant in administrative support to department, including:

Database Management –

Maintain donor digital and hard files and historical records.

Manage donor stewardship, including gift processing, acknowledgements, and benefits fulfillment.

List generation for mailings or solicitation

Writing, editing, printing, and merging letters

Proofreading correspondence

Processing bulk mail, generating labels, and copies

Special Events:

Support Development team with major fundraisers in the fall and spring

Work with Development Assistant and Events Coordinator on logistical and administrative aspects of special events, including arranging for venues and vendors, helping to secure partnerships and donations, developing mailing lists, preparing and mailing invitations, creating attendee lists and name tags, providing appropriate communication after the event and assisting with event evaluation

Provide Development Assistant support for special events and committees including scheduling meetings, preparing and sending correspondence, taking notes, filing and reporting.

Assist Development Director with event sponsorship research, mailings, acknowledgement and reporting.

General Duties:

Provide support at all Clay Studio special events including opening receptions, ClayFest, and Second Thursday.

With the Development Team, provide ongoing oversight of the fundraising database (Art Center Canvas) including but not limited to updating donor information, production of mailings, mail lists, labels, merge letters and statistical reports.

Special projects and other duties as assigned

Marketing/Communications:

Assist communications for marketing materials, social media, and email blasts, including writing, proofreading, and editing written material

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in a related field required. Related experience in non-profit arts administration and fundraising preferred.

REPORTING RELATIONSHIP

The Development Coordinator reports directly to the Director of Development.

WORK SCHEDULE

The Development Manager is expected to work on average, 40 hours per week, exclusive of lunchtime. At a minimum, they are expected to work on site during normal office hours, which are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The Development Manager is also expected to be present at all special and fundraising events, most of which occur during weekday evenings. The Development Manager is expected to work Second Thursdays as scheduled.