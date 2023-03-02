Operations Support Manager: Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

Summary:

The Operations Support Manager takes ownership over the logistical aspects of event advance and follows it through to fruition ensuring a high standard of service across 4 buildings with multiple performance and ancillary spaces. This position acts as a leader to ensure fellow operations team members are working cohesively as it relates to event setups. This role is responsible for managing a 6-person Operations Support team who provide operational support by moving and setting up equipment and furniture, executing marketing initiatives, and general tasks in the front of house and office spaces on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Leading with our bold vision to inspire and connect humanity through the Philadelphia Sound, we at The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. are vital influencers and conveners, emblemizing our values of being exceptional, innovative, diverse and inclusive, and authentic. IDEAS—Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Strategies—is a comprehensive transformation process, guided by our vision and values, to assess and improve all aspects of our operations, concerts, and programs, and to spur sustainable change.

Essential Functions:

Work with Associate Director of Event Services and Event Services Manager to ensure successful event setup planning and execution

Attend walk-throughs and meetings representing Campus Experience to gather event information and assist in event planning

Lead weekly cross departmental meeting to ensure seamless event coordination of logistics with colleagues and external partners

Meet with Venue Services, Guest Services, resident companies, and clients to determine setup needs/alterations before and during events

Lead Operations Support team to provide a high level of service campus-wide by ensuring accuracy and timeliness of setups and providing a welcoming, neat environment

Develop and maintain strong relationships with fellow operations team members and clients to ensure event set ups are delivered as requested

Hire, train, and schedule a team of six full time Operations Support staff and conduct reviews, recommend recognition, and promotions

Develop time use analysis of Operations Support staff by event or scope of work

Generate Operations Support staff payroll

Assess Ops Support equipment for safety, appearance, and usefulness, making recommendations or decisions as necessary

Perform daily walk-throughs to ensure Event Services equipment and furniture is properly placed and/or stored

Manage Excel databases to track spending and equipment usage

Schedule exterior marketing installations

Maintain program material inventory and scheduling

Manage equipment inventory and determine logistics of storage and moving

Order Operations Support equipment and uniforms

Provide office logistics support as appropriate (furniture moves/assembly, material handling, etc.)

Education/Experience:

High School Diploma

Three (3) years of experience in management of event services or event set-ups for a performing arts venue or similar facility.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Strong customer service orientation, and the ability to work with a diverse clientele

Ability to work independently

Strong problem-solving skills

Working Conditions/Physical Demands:

Office environment.

Available to work a varied schedule, including some evenings and weekends.

Ability to perform light physical tasks exerting up to 60lbs of force on a frequent basis

and up to 150lbs on an occasional basis

Ability to perform such activities as grasping, lifting, reaching, crouching, walking,

climbing, sitting, and carrying repetitively and for long periods of time

Ability to work weekends, holidays, mornings, and nights

Must wear closed-toe shoes, Kimmel issued uniform, belted pants, and proper Kimmel

issued identification

A resume and cover letter are required when applying for this position.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and The Kimmel Center, Inc. does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, gender (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, parental status, or military service.