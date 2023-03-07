Program Manager/Assistant Executive Director: TriCounty Active Adult enter

Dynamic self-starter needed for growing senior center in Pottstown. Reporting to the executive director, the assistant executive director will be responsible for creating and managing programs and activities for active older adults. Proven success in working with older people and managing volunteers and employees is required. Strong communication skills (both written and verbal), creativity, patience, and top-notch customer service skills are needed. A bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required. Fundraising experience, event planning, and strong computer skills are a plus. This job is full-time, and requires occasional nights and weekends.
Responsibilities include:
- Creating and managing programs and activities
- Supervising three part-time program staff and many contractors and volunteers providing programs
- Managing content for bi-monthly newsletter
- Volunteer coordination
- Database management
- Healthcare reimbursement management
Compensation
- Salary range $45,000 – $55,000 per year
- 80% of employer-provided health insurance paid
- Paid time off
- Employer-paid pension starting after two years of employment
Send a resume and cover letter to: brian@tricountyaac.org