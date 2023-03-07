Executive Director: Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County

The Executive Director is a full-time position in charge of directing Montco SAAC’s strategic vision and advancing its mission. The responsibilities include overseeing the guiding leadership team, executing the strategic plan, and representing the organization to funders, other stakeholders, and the public.
- Formulate and implement agency objectives and policy in collaboration with the Board of Directors.
- Plan, organize, and direct agency operations.
- Development, review, and implementation of Montco SAAC’s policy and procedures.
- Manage fiscal operations. Develop and oversee Montco SAAC’s budget in collaboration with the organization’s head of finance and the Treasurer, and the finance committee of the Board.
- Anticipate and identify social needs that can be met by Montco SAAC. Establish new programs or procedures to meet these needs.
- Facilitate evaluation of Montco SAAC’s effectiveness and achievements.
- Maintain and promote effective relationships with relevant external agencies including government, social service, consumer, and advocacy groups.
- Participate in community planning, policy, and advisory boards and organizations relative to issues pertaining to older adults.
- Maintain knowledge of issues and concerns in the senior services system and ensure opportunities for continued education and development of employees.
- Prepare and interpret statistical and narrative reports regarding agency services. Maintain records and reports as basis for accountability and evaluation.
- Facilitate community outreach and education, i.e., speaking engagements, media presentations, etc.
- Manage leadership team.
- Other related duties as assigned.
Email resume to boardpresident@montcosaac.org