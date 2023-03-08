Development Associate: HIAS Pennsylvania

Job Title: Development Associate

Supervisor: Director of Development

Status: Full-time, 35 hours a week

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 commensurate with experience

MISSION

HIAS Pennsylvania supports low-income immigrants of all backgrounds as they build new lives in our community. Through immigration legal services and an array of social services, we work to address their needs, defend their rights, and advocate for their equitable inclusion in American society.

Summary of Position:

This position will play a leadership role in managing activities that will increase the organization’s base of individual support. This role works alongside the Director of Development to provide tailored and donor-focused activities, including writing appeals, managing events, and providing administration support. The Development Associate will have the opportunity to assist with the strategy, content development, and execution of fundraising appeals; the management of special events; the drafting of stewardship communications; and will have the lead responsibility for improving digital giving and the online donor experience. This position can be fully in person or hybrid.



Core Responsibilities:

Help cultivate, grow, and diversify the donor base through the writing of persuasive, personalized direct mail, online appeals;

Support all aspects of the major gifts cycle including helping with acknowledgments and communications that fall outside the normal acknowledgment process;

Draft and maintain acknowledgment templates, appeals and donor communications;

Support leadership giving, planned gifts, donor stewardship, and other elements of a comprehensive fundraising program through prospect research, moves management tracking, and preparing collateral for prospect meetings;

Identify and implement opportunities for increased donor recognition and stewardship;

Supervise the Communications Associate and Database Administrator;

Provide administrative support to the Director of Development;

Assist with Annual Report writing and editing;

Communicate with donors via email/phone/in person as needed;

Manage the planning, implementation and stewardship of private and large donor events;

Monitor database information and proper maintenance of prospect and donor records;

Maintain professionalism, accountability, and confidentiality at all times;

Other fundraising and communications duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent achievement;

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in fundraising, event management, and donor communications with a strong background in major gifts, moves management and sustainer programs;

Excellent written and oral communication, editing, and creative problem-solving skills;

Able to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines with minimal supervision;

Self-motivated, highly organized, resourceful, with a meticulous attention to detail;

Experience creating special events and donor engagement opportunities with high-net-worth individuals;

Full proficiency with Bloomerang or similar CRM;

Commitment to and passion for HIAS PA’s mission to advocate for immigrants and refugees;

Ability to work occasional weekends or evenings for events required.

How to Apply:

Please send a cover letter, résumé and writing sample (e.g., major donor proposal, online or direct appeal) in PDF format to humanresources@hiaspa.org and make the title of the position the subject of your email. No phone calls or hiring agencies, please.

This is an exempt position. The employment package includes 403(b) with employer contribution, very generous paid vacation and PTO, employer-paid health insurance, and more. All employees of HIAS Pennsylvania are required to be fully vaccinated as a term and condition of employment.

HIAS Pennsylvania is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against applicants or employees on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or identity, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation or belief, or veteran status. It is our policy to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities.

Compliance Statement: In the performance of their functions as detailed in the position description employees have an obligation to avoid ethical, legal, financial, and other conflicts of interest to ensure that their actions and outside activities do not conflict with their primary employment responsibilities at the agency. Employees are also expected to understand and be in compliance with applicable laws and agency policies.