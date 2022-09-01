Membership Manager: National Constitution Center

About the National Constitution Center

The National Constitution Center is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization devoted to teaching about the Constitution. Located on Philadelphia’s historic Independence Mall, steps from where the Constitution was drafted and signed, it serves as America’s leading platform for constitutional education and debate, fulfilling its congressional charter “to disseminate information about the U.S. Constitution on a nonpartisan basis in order to increase awareness and understanding of the Constitution among the American people.”

Our online educational classes, debates and seminars, museum programs and exhibits, and flagship We the People podcast facilitate conversations that allow people of different perspectives to transcend today’s polarized political narrative and instead explore areas of the principles and ideas rooted in the U.S. Constitution. Our highly acclaimed online Interactive Constitution—a nonpartisan tool that allows learners to engage with the text of the Constitution and discover how experts agree and disagree about its history and meaning—has received more than 57 million unique page views since its launch in 2015. Our website was on average in 2021 the fourth most visited individual museum website in America, and our online classes reached more than 240,000 students, teachers, and learners of all ages across all 50 states and 20 countries last academic year.

Position Summary

The National Constitution Center’s mission is to bring together people of all ages and perspectives, across America and around the world, to learn about, debate, and celebrate the greatest vision of human freedom in history, the U.S. Constitution. We seek to educate, inspire, and engage Americans about the Constitution and, importantly, teach the habits of civil dialogue and deliberation on which the future of our nation depends. Our mission could not be more vital today, and we have developed an ambitious, five-year strategic plan as we prepare for America’s 250 years of independence in 2026. From major programmatic initiatives to capital projects, we seek to build on our strong foundation in service of our mission.

To undergird our ambitions, we seek a Membership Manager who will take our membership program to the next level. The National Constitution Center’s Members ($50–$999 level) and 1787 Society donors ($1,000–$24,999 level) are key constituent groups vital to our short- and long-term financial growth and vitality. The Membership Manager will be responsible for actively soliciting and cultivating these constituents from the Philadelphia region and across the country, growing our base of supporters.

The Membership Manager will actively and regularly communicate with Members, execute monthly membership renewal and acquisition mailings and email campaigns, plan and execute Members-only programs to stimulate member engagement, track membership month over month, and manage all customer service systems to deliver the best-in-class communications with our Members.

The ideal candidate is strongly committed to the Center’s nonpartisan mission and is motivated by our important task ahead. We seek candidates with a minimum of three years’ experience in nonprofit development and fundraising, with a preference for experience with membership-type programs. The Membership Manager is dedicated to providing the highest standards of customer service for constituents across all mediums, virtually and in person. Candidates for this position must be detail oriented and have excellent verbal and written communication skills, a strong work ethic and desire to go above and beyond in serving constituents, sound judgment and a high level of discretion, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Responsibilities

Manage all customer service systems—processing of donations, membership line and email inbox, acknowledgement letters, quality of data in all systems

Execute the NCC’s monthly membership and lapsed mailings and email campaigns to include messaging, package designs, list selection, and timely execution, and collaborate with the NCC’s communications team, the executive office, and external vendors; analyze mailing results

Produce in-house membership renewal letters, membership cards, and acknowledgement letters, and ensure timely delivery of these materials

Execute day-to-day Member and 1787 Society donor engagement; cultivate current and prospective members and donors through various modes of communication, with the goal of maintaining and lifting current supporters and growing our membership base with new donors

Manage the development, drafting, and production of the monthly member e-newsletter and other print and e-communications that reference membership

Develop strategies and programs to stimulate member engagement as a means of membership renewal; develop and execute members-only forums and events throughout the year (concept design, invitations, RSVP tracking, event logistics, and follow up); overhaul the Members’ Corner of the NCC’s website and new Members’-only site content

Collaborate with the NCC’s communications team to test innovative membership concepts targeted at existing or new audiences to grow the NCC’s donor base; this may include opportunities for print, radio, or social media advertisement

Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Minimum of three years’ experience in nonprofit development and fundraising, and ideally experience in membership programs

A strong commitment to the NCC’s nonpartisan mission

Very strong verbal and written communication skills

A track record of building relationships with donors and aptitude to relate to individuals diplomatically and tactfully

Sound judgment, detail oriented, and strong project management skills

Entrepreneurial mindset and ability to solve problems and think creatively

Ability to work well with a team, and ability to adapt and be flexible as circumstances arise

High level of discretion

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and ability to work with CRM/databases

Ability to work weekends, evening hours, or holidays as needed

Bachelor’s degree

Special Requirements

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working at a computer

Standing and walking may be required on an infrequent basis

Some light lifting, twenty (20) pounds or less, may be required on an infrequent basis

This position is based in Philadelphia with flexible remote work opportunities.