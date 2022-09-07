Next Steps AmeriCorps Program Manager: PHENND

PHENND seeks a program manager for our Next Steps AmeriCorps Program

Overview: Manage all aspects of the Next Steps AmeriCorps Program including the recruitment, selection, and management of AmeriCorps members; manage documentation and ensure compliance with federal grant guidelines; communicate regularly with broad set of stakeholders; plan and execute multiple events for member development and direct service; provide guidance and coaching to three full-time AmeriCorps members on as many partner campuses; provide guidance to part-time members; complete quarterly progress reports; and attend trainings and webinars required by the funder.

Qualifications

– A Bachelor’s Degree and 2-3 years of experience or equivalent combination of education and experience is required.

– AmeriCorps experience preferred

– Candidates with a background in education preferred

– Proven record of setting high expectations and holding self and team accountable for performance goals

– Aptitude for developing diverse talent through performance plans, reviews, and leadership opportunities

– Commitment to and experience with community service, national service, and/or the development of young people as leaders, particularly through mentoring

– Efficient time management skills: ability to meet deadlines and prioritize multiple projects independently

– Detailed-oriented – capable of managing specific documentation for compliance and accountability

– Passion for education, youth development and college access & success

– Attitude essentials: growth mindset, passion for PHENND’s mission, detail-oriented, committed to teamwork, grit and resilience

Timeline

Applications accepted through September 21st. Target start date of October 15th.

This position is contingent on grant funding which is renewed year to year.

To apply, go through the required steps on the Penn HR website. See: https://wd1.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/upenn/careers-at-penn/details/Next-Steps-Program-Manager_JR00059874-1