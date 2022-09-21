Director of Advancement: The Grayson School

Are you passionate about philanthropy driven by relationships, data, strategy, and mission? Do you have Capital Campaign experience? Are you inspired by the chance to be an influential leader of an innovative educational community?

The Grayson School https://thegraysonschool.org is seeking an exceptional Director of Advancement who is entrepreneurial, highly motivated, and eager to drive philanthropic growth. You will bring your expertise, flexibility, and creativity to collaborate with the Head of School and the Board of Trustees to continue growing the School’s advancement efforts as well as plan future philanthropic strategy.

You will report to the Head of School and lead the School’s annual and long-term advancement initiatives, including:

Capital Campaign Grateful for Grayson Annual Fund Annual GROW Gala Constituent Group Giving: Foundations & Corporations, Families, Leadership Donors, Board of Trustees, Faculty & Staff, Alumni



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Meet and exceed annual fundraising goals.

Plan and execute a multi-year Capital Campaign in collaboration with the Head of School and Board of Trustees.

Grow the depth and breadth of the School’s donors through personal outreach, creating and managing a donor database, and conducting prospective donor research. Includes identifying and cultivating enduring relationships with foundations, grant-making organizations, partner organizations, and individuals.

Plan and lead gift solicitations in collaboration with the Head of School.

Plan and execute events, including both cultivation and fundraising events.

Provide accurate and timely documentation, reporting, and analysis to stakeholders including donors, partners, Head of School, Board, Finance department.

Serve as the School liaison with the Grayson Parents’ Association

Oversee the EITC/OSTC scholarship program.

Attend Board meetings and serve as Board liaison for faculty and staff.

Motivate and lead volunteers and staff.

YOU MUST HAVE:

A proven track record in fundraising, development, and advancement in independent schools, higher education, or similar nonprofit organizations.

A Bachelor’s or advanced degree from an accredited university.

Up-to-date (less than 1 year old) clearances prior to beginning work, including Federal Criminal History, PA State Criminal Record Check, PA Child Abuse History Clearance, Mandated Reporter training, TB test, Act 168, and any additional required clearances.

An interest in and appreciation for gifted education.

IT WOULD BE AWESOME IF YOU HAVE:

Experience leading a Capital Campaign.

Relationships and connections within education philanthropy, including foundations, grant-making organizations, and influential individuals, or an established background in building those relationships.

Experience working with high net worth donors.

An entrepreneurial spirit and an eagerness to create things that have never been done before.

The Grayson School is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We celebrate diversity and are fully committed to creating an inclusive community at our school. The Grayson School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, age, or other non-merit factors to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school, nor in the administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, financial aid policies, athletic and other school-administered programs, or employment practices.

To apply:

https://thegraysonschool.org/work-at-the-grayson-school/