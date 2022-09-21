Major Gifts Officer: Museum of the American Revolution

The Major Gifts Officer is an integral member of the Development team and raises funds for the organization by managing an assigned portfolio of current and prospective individual donors capable of making outright or planned gifts of $100,000 and above. Reporting to the Chief Philanthropy Officer, this externally facing position will play a critical role in helping to broaden the Museum’s donor base as we approach the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, and the Museum’s 10th Anniversary in 2027.

Primary Responsibilities

Manage a portfolio of approximately 150 current and prospective donors.

Serve as primary relationship manager for this portfolio and develop written cultivation, stewardship, and solicitation strategies for each assigned prospect.

Work collaboratively with colleagues to create thoughtful tailored strategies in support of annual operating goals, and restricted gifts for special initiatives including exhibitions, acquisitions, conservation and research activities, education programs, endowment funds, and capital projects.

Execute moves management strategy to acquire, retain, and upgrade donor support through outstanding cultivation and stewardship.

Work closely with the Chief Philanthropy Officer and Donor Relations Manager to plan and host onsite and offsite cultivation events, assuring the creation of donor profiles, managing event logistics, assembling feedback post-event, and developing follow-up strategies.

Support the major gifts fundraising efforts of the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Philanthropy Officer, other staff, and board members.

Work with other Museum staff to secure appropriate project information, including budgets, and create offers, proposals and asks that will be used with donor prospects in the portfolio to secure gifts.

Create monthly reports as required by management that accurately reflect portfolio activity and performance including goals for outreach, face-to-face visits, proposals submitted, and gifts closed.

Ensure maintenance of in-depth information and activity tracking on portfolio donors in Raiser’s Edge database.

Recommend and participate in special events and recognition activities for donor, prospects, and committee volunteers.

Serve as an effective spokesperson and representative for the Museum of the American Revolution.

Maintain best fundraising practices, including achieving weekly, monthly, and annual contact goals.

Perform other major donor activities as may be required.

Travel as necessary for regional and national cultivation events.

Other duties as assigned.

Education

Bachelor’s degree required.

Experience/Skills

5 plus of relevant experience in non-profit fundraising, preferably in museums, cultural or related areas.

Proven ability to build donor relationships and independently close major gifts of $25,000 and above.

Familiarity or experience with planned giving vehicles desirable, but not mandatory.

Strong organization skills and demonstrated experience in project management.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; strong interpersonal and teamwork skills.

Demonstrated ability to take initiative, work independently, and effectively solve problems.

Discretion with sensitive information.

Experienced user of The Raiser’s Edge or comparable fundraising software as well as Microsoft Word, Excel and other reporting tools.

Personal interest in -the Museum’s mission.

Collegial and collaborative style and ability to thrive in a team-oriented environment.

Willingness to travel up to 25% of the time, much of that travel focused regionally between the New York, DC, and Philadelphia metro areas, and the ability to work evening and weekend hours as needed