Education Manager: Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture

Primary Duties and Responsibilities: The Education Manager is a full-time position reporting to the Executive Director and requires working collaboratively with Al-Bustan team members, coordinating with project consultants, and managing several project assistants, interns, and volunteers. Al-Bustan has a wide array of education programming ranging from Arabic and ESOL classes for Arabs to music and art classes and workshops in schools and at Al-Bustan’s Hub. The Education Manager will be the direct supervisor or manager for these programs as well as Al-Bustan’s summer camp. Additionally, the Education Manager is expected to develop arts workshop ideas, pedagogy, and professional development lessons

Education Programming/Events/Programming/Public Art

Planning, implementing, and managing educational / public programming at the Al-Bustan Hub, schools, and other locations in the Philadelphia region such as Al-Bustan’s After School Arab Arts, Al-Bustan’s Summer Camp, public workshops, forums, films, talks, readings, and concerts with various partners as needed. Responsibilities may include are but are not limited to event management, talent management, and sales.

Planning, developing, and presenting lessons, professional development workshops, and arts-based activities for a diverse group of learners at schools, community organizations, and interested institutions.

Managing educational elements of Al-Bustan’s public art projects with the goals of:

strengthening public engagement around the art exhibitions

creating cultural exchange forums in schools and community settings that encourage dialogue around issues of immigration

designing creative ways to represent and engage with the diversity and complexity of people who live in our city and country

Supervising

Assisting the Executive Director in the management and oversight of Al-Bustan staff, projects, and office as needed and in the absence of the Executive Director.

Assisting the Executive Director in interviewing, contracting, and onboarding staff, volunteers, and interests.

Providing regular month-end reports to the Executive Director

Providing project supervision of all Education programming, finances, and contractors

Other

Assisting and serving as an event manager, when necessary, at Al-Bustan programming and events

Arab Community Day

Park Parties

Concerts and Performances

Film Screenings

Workshops

Gallery Openings

Writing copy for Al-Bustan’s websites, advertising, and press releases as needed.

Working with the Executive Director and Senior Editor on Al-Bustan’s News Service to find and pitch appropriate stories

Engaging in continual self-education and research that draws upon Arab arts, culture and history, through readings, online resources, and exchanges with knowledgeable scholars, artists, and educators

Qualifications & Skills:

Required

at least Bachelor’s degree in Education, Social Sciences, Arts Administration, or related fields

at least 1-3 years’ experience in educational institution, non-profit arts education organization, or project implementation working with diverse constituencies of youth and adults of various ethnic/religious/socio-economic backgrounds

staff, project, and budget management experience

excellent writing, public speaking, and interpersonal communication skills

excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, ability to multi-task

strong creative, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills

proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Drive

Preferred

conversant or fluent in the Arabic language or another language

a background in Arab or SWANA Arts & Culture

a background with immigration and refugee issues and communities

connections with the Philadelphia or regional Arab / SWANA community

connections with the Philadelphia or regional Arts & Culture or education sector

classroom teaching experience in diverse environments

a master’s degree in a relevant field or a bachelor’s plus 3+ years’ experience

Working Conditions:

Administrative office of Al-Bustan is located at 3645 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143. Place of work varies depending on location of programming, but the education manager may travel to engagement locations once or more a week.

General work hours in office are from 9am to 5:30pm, with work required on weeknights or weekends as needed for programming, approximately two weekend days/nights per month. Hours of work to be tracked in a timesheet; excess of 40 hours per week can be compensated with time off to be taken within the following four weeks and scheduled in consultation with Executive Director and team members. Remote work hours will also be schedule in consultation with the Executive Director.

Meetings with participants, parents, and partnering organizations may take place at various locations in/around Philadelphia.

Adherence to Al-Bustan’s “Code of Conduct” is required at all times while working with Al-Bustan.

Coordination of Al-Bustan’s calendar of activities with employee’s schedule outside of Al-Bustan is expected throughout the year.

Benefits:

5 personal days and 8 holidays (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year, July 4, Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving, Labor, Memorial); 2 weeks (10 days) vacation (preferably not taken as consecutive weeks, timing must be discussed with ED at least a month in advance). Vacation and personal days from the prior contracted year will carry over unless used but should be used within the first 3 months of the next contract year.

Free courses for employee and family members.

Health insurance reimbursement.

Compensation:

A starting annual salary of $48,000-$51,000, with monthly payment of $4,166.66.

Employee transportation other than to/from work first work location on a given day is reimbursed at the federal rate.

Based on job performance and organization’s financial resources, raises are assessed annually.