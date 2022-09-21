Vice President, Finance & Administration: Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance was founded in 1972 and is one of the nation’s best known and most effective arts service organizations. We operate in five counties surrounding Philadelphia, and also serve southern New Jersey and Northern Delaware as part of our metropolitan region. We have over 450 nonprofit and for-profit members, but the Alliance serves the entire cultural sector – over 1,500 performing arts, visual arts, history, science, horticulture, arts education, community art centers and other cultural organizations.

We are currently searching for a Vice President, Finance & Administration to join our team.

Position Summary

The Vice President of Finance and Administration position reports directly to the President and functions as part of the Senior Leadership Team of the Alliance, working closely with Programming and Strategic Development leadership to achieve the Cultural Alliance’s strategic goals and to sustain our work. It is a highly visible leadership role in the arts and culture sector of Greater Philadelphia, acting as an ambassador, connector and resource. The key challenge of this position is to develop and implement the Cultural Alliance’s financial management strategy and overseeing the organization’s administration.

The VP, Finance & Administration will be responsible for the development of the Cultural Alliance’s financial management strategy to support attainment of its key strategic goals and long-term. In addition, this position will be responsible for the development and implement of sophisticated policies and procedures for both the finance and administrative/operational areas of the company. The VP, Finance & Administration will oversee the staff of the Finance Department and will indirectly supervisor the Administrative Assistant.

Primary Role & Responsibilities

Provide high-level oversight and day-to-day management of non-profit organization’s finances, budgeting and financial operations Advise the President & CEO, board leadership and other key members of the Cultural Alliance on financial planning budgeting, cash flow, and policy matters Serve as the management liaison to the board and the Finance & Audit committee; effectively communicate and present critical financial matters at regular board and committee meetings Contribute to the development of the Cultural Alliance’s strategic goals and objectives Ensure that the Alliance is adhering to the strategic plan, delivering status reports to the board Upgrade and implement an appropriate system of policies, internal controls, accounting standards, and procedures Plan, coordinate, and execute the Alliance’s annual budget process Provide analytical support to the Cultural Alliance’s internal management team Create and manage the annual Finance Department budget to effectively meet departmental goals and key metrics Manage and oversee metrics, capitalizing on data and insights to drive decision-making including development of internal management reporting capabilities Improve administrative and operational accounting services such as 403-B plan, grants payment processing, payroll, accounts payable, and purchasing Manage direct reports and additional consultant and contract support Oversee and audit payroll and accounting processes. Represents the organization externally, as necessary, particularly in banking and lease negotiations.



Qualifications

Business or accounting degree required, a Master’s degree is preferred.

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in a senior financial/management role. Prior nonprofit accounting experience required.

Exceptional written, oral, interpersonal, and presentation skills with the ability to interface with senior management, board, and staff.

Strong interpersonal skills; demonstrates professionalism.

Strong code of ethics and integrity with high degree of confidentiality.

Excellent judgement and creative problem-solving skills including negotiation and conflict resolution.

Entrepreneurial team player who can multitask.

Excellent computer skills including experience with Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher and database management. Experience with Salesforce preferred, but not essential.

Candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.

Interest in the arts is a plus.

Compensation

This is a full-time position with a salary range of $85,000 – $95,000. The Cultural Alliance provides a generous benefits package including medical, dental and vision benefits, a 403b plan, short- and long-term disability, and Paid Time Off.

This is a hybrid remote/in-person position based in Philadelphia. Proof of COVID vaccination is required by the time of hire for this position.

To apply, please email sarahw@philaculture.org with the subject line Vice President Finance & Administration , and include the following:

Resume

Cover letter detailing your relevant experience and interest

Two references

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We strongly encourage candidates with lived experiences from a wide range of communities to apply and we welcome applicants of all backgrounds. Our office is located in The Philadelphia Building, which is an accessible space in Center City Philadelphia.

The Cultural Alliance Work Environment Values Statement

As the Cultural Alliance serves our members and the broader arts and culture sector, we also celebrate the people who make that vital work possible. We know that as happy, healthy and fulfilled individuals, we are better advocates for the Cultural Alliance and its constituents.

We create an inclusive and supportive environment by practicing respect, empathy and valuing the diversity and perspective of each individual. Through our actions, we are accountable to our mission and values and considerate of each other and our stakeholders. We encourage work/life balance because we know that our unique backgrounds, passions and interests outside of work help to inspire innovative solutions.

We believe that we are all leaders, all possessing important insight into the mission of the Cultural Alliance, and all deserving of opportunities for advancement and professional development. We work as a team to build trust and collaborate in a way in which everyone’s input is heard and their contributions appreciated. We promote creativity and out-of-the-box thinking and challenge ourselves to continually ask what a strong organization looks like.