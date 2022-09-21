Development Communications Specialist: The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

The Development Communications Specialist is a full-time, exempt position reporting to the Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement; an important role in the Development Team, which partners with key internal and external stakeholders. This is an exciting opportunity to represent the Mann at in-person events on the Mann’s campus, as well as remotely, by assisting donors, members, and supporters of the organization.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Coordinates with the Membership Fulfillment Coordinator to ensure the Mann’s members and individual giving donors receive benefits, parking passes, and all seasonal benefits.
- Provides timely responses to donor requests for information received by mail, phone, and email.
- Assists in preparation and writing of mailings and other communications with donors.
- Supports the Senior Director of Major Gifts and the Membership Fulfillment Coordinator with the writing and creation and timely production/distribution of compelling print and electronic membership materials, including solicitations, renewals, brochures, annual appeals, website, e-blasts, and other materials as needed.
- Sends pre-show emails to all donor/member ticket holders regarding parking information, gate opening times, food options and all show-specific membership benefits/amenities.
- Supports the Senior Director of Major Gifts and the Membership Fulfillment Coordinator with the fulfilment of all annual fund donor benefits including concierge ticketing.
- Creates Customer Service issue records for all donor-related compliments, complaints or out-of-the-ordinary situations or comments.
- Coordinates with the Senior Director of Major Gifts and consults with the Membership Fulfillment Coordinator regarding the creation of renewal letters and year-end appeal materials to be sent to donors.
- Assists the Director of Foundation and Government Relations in the preparation of materials for grant submissions.
- Assists Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement with the creation of materials in celebration of the Mann’s 50th Anniversary and bi-annual development newsletter.
- Participates in other duties/tasks as requested.
Requirements:
- A College degree is required.
- Two or more years in a strong customer-facing / service environment (performing arts environment preferred).
- Some grant writing skills preferred
- Sensitivity in approach to satisfying donors’ needs; Works well with donors/members, promotes a positive image of the Mann, and strives to solve issues raised in a productive manner.
- Ability to work well under pressure, demonstrate patience, and understand the needs of various donors.
- Must be able to demonstrate patience and understanding regarding cultivation and stewardship.
- Honest, accountable, maintaining confidentiality. Seeks new opportunities, and strives to see projects to completion.
- Meets deadlines, establishes appropriate priorities and gets the job done in a timely manner.
- Sound analytical and problem-solving skills. Good organizational and planning skills
- Must be able to understand Mann policies and the ethics of the situation and be able to resolve issues to the satisfaction of the donor but within acceptable limits.
- A high level of concentration and the ability to be detail-oriented.
- Proven ability to multi-task, juggle multiple priorities, and meet deadlines.
- Excellent computer skills, including solid experience with the Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, SharePoint as well as PowerPoint.
- Strong verbal, listening and written communication skills.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work well independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to stand for long periods of time, walk up and down steps and lift <50lbs.
- Must be able to work nights, weekends and irregular hours as driven by the Development department.
- Must possess a valid driver’s license.
- Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination prior to commencing the role.
To Apply
Please visit Employment & Internships | the Mann. (manncenter.org)
Select the role and click on “Apply Here”