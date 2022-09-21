Director, Regional Marketing: The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

The Chamber brings area businesses and civic leaders together to promote growth and create opportunity in our region. We support our members with practical, inspiring programs, resources, and events. All that we do serves one clear, bold goal: to make Greater Philadelphia a great place for good business.

Primary Position Purpose

We are currently seeking a Director of Regional Marketing who is responsible for developing and executing the marketing strategy and tactics to attract and expand companies, capital, and talent in the Greater Philadelphia region. This newly created role reports to the Vice President of Economic Competitiveness.

This body of work includes:

Business attraction and expansion marketing campaigns promoting the Greater Philadelphia region’s assets to targeted decision-makers and influencers in domestic and international markets.

Talent attraction and retention marketing campaigns targeting specific talent profiles needed to fill critical jobs required for industries both in-demand and poised for growth.

Other regional branding, public relations, and marketing tactics to improve perception of Greater Philadelphia as a world-class region for companies and talent.

The Director will leverage the newly relaunched Select Greater Philadelphia website and expand upon these assets to drive measurable outcomes including increased company leads and prospects and talent attraction and retention activity.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

In collaboration with the Economic Competitiveness and Marketing & Creative Services business units, the Director will be responsible for providing:

Strategic direction and plan execution for the Chamber’s effort to increase the visibility and perception of the Greater Philadelphia region with key audiences including oversight of earned, owned, and paid channels.

Selection and management of marketing-focused third-party relationships. Serving as the primary contact for vendors, negotiating arrangements, developing clear processes to maximize those relationships, while increasing efficiency and coordination between the internal and vendor teams.

Lead content creation including blogs, videos, and photos, and develop economic competitiveness, regional brand, and content library.

Conceptualization, coordination, and engagement of unique marketing campaigns for both targeted industries and talent profiles; lead development of website enhancements, messaging and copy generation, multi-media tools, as well as the analytical/measurement framework to monitor, steer, and optimize program progress and success.

Oversee the development and production of all relevant recurring communications within the scope of work. Production includes writing original content and the selection of the most relevant third-party articles and images for inclusion.

Grow social media following through paid and organic strategies, sourcing and developing content for all relevant social media accounts and leveraging the power of multipliers to extend the messaging. Develop social media toolkits for key campaigns, events, and conferences.

Ensure that all economic competitiveness content on Chamber websites is current and relevant. Refresh content and tools associated with key initiatives regularly.

Develop a testing framework by channel and target audience to optimize efforts and improve messaging and content. Work with third-party vendors and internal team to modify approach through continuous assessment of impact.

Oversee and/or coordinate the production of reports, publications, infographics, specialty items, and event assets, etc.

Essential Job Skills

Bachelor’s degree or comparable experience in marketing, communications, English, or related field.

Seven to ten years of experience working in a marketing role, economic development marketing experience a plus.

Proven track record utilizing knowledge of current marketing, public relations, social and other digital campaign best practices.

Strong project management and organizational skills, experience using a project management tool such as Asana or Cayzu is a plus.

Superb understanding of the mechanics of writing; an expert editor with experience writing web and advertising copy. Ability to understand the audience and tailor copy to meet the needs of industry specialists and the broader public, alike.

Experience managing staff, contractors and vendors strongly preferred.

Experience using WordPress or a similar website content management platform.

Proficiencies in MS Office, including Outlook, Word and Excel.