Director of Development: Live Connections (World Cafe Live)

Since opening in 2004, we have been a vibrant hub for independent live music in Philadelphia. We invite over 150,000 people through our doors every year, supporting emerging and established artists, offering free educational programs, and welcoming audiences of all ages and abilities. In addition to presenting over 500 shows each year, World Cafe Live offers great food and beverages daily and caters over two hundred special events annually. Since our founding, our education and community programs have reached more than 50,000 participants. Programs include interactive performances at World Cafe Live and in-depth residencies for Philadelphia public school students and individuals with disabilities.

Shifting from recovery to resilience, we re-opened last fall with a renewed focus on civic engagement, accessibility, and what it means to define a positive WCL experience for all employees, artists, and guests. We look forward to you joining our team.

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT:

We seek a proactive, dynamic and strategic fundraising professional to join our leadership team as Director of Development. Reporting to the CEO, this role is responsible for World Cafe Live’s contributed revenue portfolio, an exciting opportunity for an emerging or experienced professional with proven fundraising capabilities and innate partnership-building skills.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and lead World Cafe Live’s fundraising strategy for all contributed revenue, including income from foundations, individual donors, corporate partners and government sources.

Lead the fundraising team, currently including a full-time individual giving manager and part-time grants manager; collaborate with other staff participating in fundraising efforts to effectively share World Cafe Live’s story with donors, prospects and new audiences.

Effectively communicate World Cafe Live’s mission to a variety of stakeholders; manage key relationships with major donors, board members and sponsors.

Oversee all components of the foundation and sponsorship portfolio; research new opportunities; craft persuasive proposals that convey the impact of our programs; develop sponsorship pitches; maintain compliance with all grant deadlines, reporting requirements and funding restrictions.

Work with the Individual Giving Manager to foster an organizational culture of welcome and gratitude; build authentic relationships between World Cafe Live donors and the organization; maintain a cycle of inviting, updating, asking and thanking; plan all annual individual giving campaigns and events.

In collaboration with the CEO, manage Welcome to World Cafe Live, a $10M comprehensive campaign; support the CEO in campaign strategy and solicitations; build relationships with campaign prospects; create and manage stewardship events; implement donor recognition; ensure proper documentation and record-keeping.

Provide clear and engaging communication to the Board concerning quarterly meetings, events and Board responsibilities; work with the leadership to strengthen Board fundraising capacity; lead the Board’s development committee and assist in efforts to expand and diversify the Board.

Work with the COO and Artistic Director of Education & Engagement to set program budgets; coordinate with the organization’s accounting group to track revenue and expenses; assist accounting group with annual external audit process; serve on the Strategic Planning Committee and enact fundraising objectives that build support for World Cafe Live’s original programming.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS:

A passion for live music, culinary experiences, educational programming and community engagement

The ability to convey World Cafe Live’s impact through superior writing, communication and storytelling skills

A commitment and to work for an organization that centers diversity, equity and inclusion

5+ years of professional fundraising experience (open to gaps in resume and emerging professionals)

Experience fundraising for a performing arts organization and knowledge of Philadelphia’s philanthropic community a strong plus

Proven track record in securing foundation grants, individual donations, and corporate sponsorships

Experience in leading and implementing digital campaigns and cultivation events

Success in managing all stages of donor development, from identification and research to cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship

Ability to motivate, manage, and mentor staff

Strong organizational skills, capacity to grow in a busy and evolving organization; and

Experience with engaging and supporting a Board of Directors.

Compensation:

This is a full-time position for approx. 40 hours a week with an annual salary range of $80,000-$90,000 commensurate with experience. Additional benefits include: PTO plan, 401k options, travel and cell phone reimbursement credits and healthcare packages.

World Cafe Live does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability or any other legally protected characteristic.